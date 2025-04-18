China extends anti-dumping duties on Japanese electrolytic capacitor paper

Xinhua) 10:27, April 18, 2025

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday that it would extend anti-dumping duties on imported paper for electrolytic capacitors from Japan for another five years, starting Friday.

This decision follows a sunset review initiated in April 2024 at the request of China's electrolytic capacitor paper industry.

If these anti-dumping measures were terminated, the dumping of imported electrolytic capacitor paper from Japan could continue or recur, potentially causing ongoing or renewed harm to China's domestic industry, the ministry said.

Under the extended measures, Japanese companies will continue to face an anti-dumping duty of up to 40.83 percent.

Electrolytic capacitor paper is used as the base material to absorb electrolytes in electrolytic capacitors, playing a crucial role in the functioning of the capacitors.

