China extends anti-dumping duties on Japanese electrolytic capacitor paper
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Thursday that it would extend anti-dumping duties on imported paper for electrolytic capacitors from Japan for another five years, starting Friday.
This decision follows a sunset review initiated in April 2024 at the request of China's electrolytic capacitor paper industry.
If these anti-dumping measures were terminated, the dumping of imported electrolytic capacitor paper from Japan could continue or recur, potentially causing ongoing or renewed harm to China's domestic industry, the ministry said.
Under the extended measures, Japanese companies will continue to face an anti-dumping duty of up to 40.83 percent.
Electrolytic capacitor paper is used as the base material to absorb electrolytes in electrolytic capacitors, playing a crucial role in the functioning of the capacitors.
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China extends anti-dumping probe into EU brandy
- China's probes into EU pork, dairy products imports underway: commerce ministry
- China extends anti-dumping duties on EU potato starch
- China extends anti-dumping duties on Japanese, Indian ODCB for 5 years
- China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on polyformaldehyde copolymer
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.