China's probes into EU pork, dairy products imports underway: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:18, February 21, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The anti-dumping investigation into pork imports from the European Union (EU) and the anti-subsidy investigation into EU dairy products imports are currently ongoing, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China will approach these cases in an open and transparent manner based on Chinese laws and regulations and by following the World Trade Organization rules, said He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, during a regular press conference.

The ministry will ensure that the rights of all parties are fully protected, the spokesperson added.

In August last year, China launched the anti-subsidy investigation into certain dairy products imported from the EU. It examines any damage brought to related Chinese industries from Jan. 1, 2020, to March 31, 2024.

Additionally, a year-long investigation into pork imports from the EU began on June 17, 2024, following a request from the China Animal Agriculture Association.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)