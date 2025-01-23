China extends anti-dumping duties on Japanese, Indian ODCB for 5 years

Xinhua) 08:52, January 23, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced Wednesday a decision to extend anti-dumping duties on ortho-dichlorobenzene (ODCB) imports from Japan and India for five years, effective Jan. 23, 2025.

This decision follows a sunset review initiated in January 2024 at the request of China's ODCB industry. The review concluded that dumping and harm to the domestic industry would likely recur if the measures were terminated.

Under the extended measures, the duty rates will remain unchanged from those established in 2019. Japanese companies will continue to face a 70.4 percent anti-dumping duty, while all Indian companies will be subject to a 31.9 percent duty.

Importers are required to pay anti-dumping duties to Chinese customs when importing ODCB from Japan and India. The duty is calculated based on the customs-assessed import value.

ODCB is a chemical widely used in various applications, including pesticides, pharmaceuticals and dyes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)