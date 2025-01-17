China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on polyformaldehyde copolymer

Xinhua) 08:05, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has decided to implement temporary anti-dumping measures on imported polyformaldehyde copolymer originating in the United States, the European Union, China's Taiwan region and Japan, starting Jan. 24, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

According to a preliminary ruling based on the findings of an anti-dumping investigation, imports of polyformaldehyde copolymer from the aforementioned regions involved dumping and caused substantial damage to the related domestic industry.

Importers are required to place deposits with the Chinese customs when importing products under investigation, based on margins of between 3.8 and 74.9 percent, according to the statement.

Polyformaldehyde copolymer is primarily used in sectors including auto parts, electronic appliances, industrial machinery, sports equipment and medical equipment to partially replace copper, zinc, tin, lead and other metal materials.

