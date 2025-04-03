China extends anti-dumping probe into EU brandy

Xinhua) 08:57, April 03, 2025

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday that it would extend the duration of an anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union (EU).

Given the complexity of the case and in accordance with relevant regulations, the ministry has decided to further extend the probe until July 5, 2025, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The ministry initiated the investigation on Jan. 5 last year, following a request from the China Alcoholic Drinks Association on behalf of the domestic industry. Last December, the investigation was extended until April 5 this year.

The anti-dumping investigation looks at spirits obtained by distilling grape wine in containers holding less than 200 liters imported from Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2023, according to the ministry.

Since Oct. 11 last year, China has imposed temporary anti-dumping measures on brandy originating from the EU.

