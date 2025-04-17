Smart car cooperation boosts China-Malaysia economic, trade ties

(People's Daily App) 14:04, April 17, 2025

Cooperation with a Chinese company has revved up Proton, Malaysia's first national carmaker. Follow People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan to learn about the vigorous development of China-Malaysia economic and trade ties.

(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Yang Yi, Dai Kairan, Li Xinyi, Wang Xiangyu, Liang Peiyu, Di Jingyuan, He Jiahao, Li Qinfang, Chen Lidan, Chu Chu and intern Li Ruojia and Xue Mengfei; Proofread by Sun Tianren, Ni Tao, Zhang Jian, Huang Jingjing and Qiao Wai)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)