Home>>
Smart car cooperation boosts China-Malaysia economic, trade ties
(People's Daily App) 14:04, April 17, 2025
Cooperation with a Chinese company has revved up Proton, Malaysia's first national carmaker. Follow People's Daily reporter Zhan Huilan to learn about the vigorous development of China-Malaysia economic and trade ties.
(Produced by Zhan Huilan, Yang Yi, Dai Kairan, Li Xinyi, Wang Xiangyu, Liang Peiyu, Di Jingyuan, He Jiahao, Li Qinfang, Chen Lidan, Chu Chu and intern Li Ruojia and Xue Mengfei; Proofread by Sun Tianren, Ni Tao, Zhang Jian, Huang Jingjing and Qiao Wai)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Multinationals fast-track localization to leverage China NEV boom
- China's NEV output, sales see robust growth in Q1
- Chinese NEV brand Voyah's 200,000th vehicle rolls off assembly line in Wuhan
- GM China joint venture reports 71.3 pct surge in NEV sales in Q1
- China's BYD reports 34 pct net profit increase to 5.6 billion USD in 2024
- Audi powers up NEV production in China
- China's NEV output, sales surge in February
- China's NEV sales continue to surge, reaching 686,000 units in February
- Chinese NEVs power up Southeast Asia through deepened partnerships
- China's automakers should step up cross-sector collaboration, industry veteran says
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.