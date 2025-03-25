Audi powers up NEV production in China

Xinhua) 08:20, March 25, 2025

A drone photo taken on March 21, 2025 shows a welding workshop of Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. (Xinhua/Si Xiaoshuai)

CHANGCHUN, March 24 (Xinhua) -- In the workshops of Audi's first dedicated electric vehicle production base in China, entire steel plates are swiftly transformed into components by press machines, while robotic arms operate with precision on the assembly line, primed to produce the new Audi Q6L e-tron.

This electric SUV, specially designed for the Chinese market, is built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) at Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd. in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province. It is expected to hit the market later this year.

Helmut Stettner, CEO of Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd., joined FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun in 2011 as plant and production director, gaining valuable insights into the unique dynamics of the Chinese market. A decade later, in 2021, he returned to lead the Audi PPE project, driving the advancement of new energy vehicles.

Stettner said the company actively collaborates with local partners to develop new products, striving to integrate China's cutting-edge innovations swiftly. Starting this year, Audi models built on the PPE platform for the Chinese market will be equipped with an advanced intelligent driving assistance system powered by Huawei technology.

Over the years, Stettner has witnessed the evolution of Sino-German automotive cooperation and the rapid advancement of China's automotive industry.

"In 1988, we were the first foreign manufacturer with local production in the premium segment. Since then, we expanded our local cooperation and portfolio and launched a lot of new models with our partners, always combining the strengths of the two countries," Stettner told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The manufacturing base has a designed production capacity of over 150,000 vehicles a year. The production of both Q6L e-tron and the upcoming A6L e-tron utilizes the first 9,100-tonne super-large-scale press line, the first of its kind within the Volkswagen Group system that is totally designed and manufactured by a Chinese supplier.

Stettner said the shift from internal combustion vehicles to new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the global automotive industry has created new opportunities for both China and Germany.

"We see that the switch to electric mobility is accelerating in China, especially in the premium market. Despite some challenges, it continues to offer significant growth potential for Audi. We want to and will participate in this development," he said.

China's NEV market has become a key battleground for global manufacturers and technology suppliers. In 2024, both the production and sales of NEVs in China surpassed 12.8 million units, maintaining a decade-long streak as the world's largest producer and consumer of electric vehicles.

China has also developed a comprehensive and efficient industrial system, supplying 70 percent of the world's battery materials and 60 percent of global power batteries.

Stettner emphasized that "supportive government policies have played a crucial role in advancing the development of China's NEV market," including initiatives in charging infrastructure, automated driving, and intelligent connected vehicles.

"These policies have also created opportunities for new players to enter the market," said Stettner.

"Additionally, customers in this market are highly receptive to new technologies and innovations, with connectivity being a particularly important focus," he added.

Known as the "cradle of China's automotive industry," Changchun witnessed the establishment of the country's first automobile workshop back in 1953.

Having lived in Changchun for many years, Stettner has come to appreciate its scenic beauty, local cuisine, and business environment, and call the city his "second hometown."

A worker operates equipment at a welding workshop of Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Si Xiaoshuai)

Helmut Stettner, CEO of Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd., speaks during an interview with Xinhua in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Si Xiaoshuai)

