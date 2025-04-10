Chinese NEV brand Voyah's 200,000th vehicle rolls off assembly line in Wuhan

Xinhua) 09:35, April 10, 2025

This photo taken on April 9, 2025 shows a roll-off ceremony of the 200,000th vehicle produced by Chinese NEV brand Voyah in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. The 200,000th vehicle of Voyah rolled off the assembly line in Wuhan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

