China's automakers should step up cross-sector collaboration, industry veteran says

11:14, March 07, 2025 By Cheng Yu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Seres's booth is crowded with visitors at the 2024 Guangzhou auto show in November. (Li Fusheng/chinadaily.com.cn)

China's private enterprises, including those in the auto sector, will embrace more opportunities for development, and the automotive industry must make more efforts to seize cross-sector collaboration to take a greater global lead, said a national political advisor at the sidelines of the ongoing two sessions on Friday.

Zhang Xinghai, chairman of emerging automaker Seres and a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said he was "deeply inspired and greatly encouraged" by China's latest efforts in supporting private enterprises, epitomized by the recent high-level symposium with private entrepreneurs.

"(Buoyed by those efforts)…we are more confident about the future of China's private economy, which will be promising and full of opportunities," he said.

As a veteran of the automotive industry, Zhang said he has witnessed the transformation of China's auto sector, with China's new energy vehicle sales maintaining the top position in the world for 10 consecutive years and accounting for 70 percent of the globe's total.

"Such achievements would not have been possible without the country's policy support for new energy vehicles, the participation of market-driven capital, the trust and preference of consumers for domestic brands, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by enterprises across the entire automotive ecosystem," he said.

Zhang said his company has firmly pursued the "software-defined vehicle" technology path, exploring cross-industry collaboration between automakers and information and communication technology enterprises, while striving to develop high-end brands.

Since the launch of the company's AITO M9 model in the first quarter last year, it has gained market recognition and won the favor of users, he said.

"Looking ahead, the country's new energy vehicle industry must maintain steady progress, continue innovation, and embrace globalization, contributing to China's goal of becoming an automotive powerhouse," Zhang added.

