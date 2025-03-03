The revolution will be electrified: China's rapid rise in the global EV stock

From 2017 to 2023, China's share of the global electric vehicle stock soared, now surpassing half of the world's 40 million EVs. While the US and Europe continue their steady growth, China's momentum is outpacing the competition, cementing its status as the world's largest EV market. This rapid ascent is driven by massive investments, cutting-edge technology and government policies that continue to push the industry forward.

