Home>>
The revolution will be electrified: China's rapid rise in the global EV stock
(People's Daily App) 15:44, March 03, 2025
From 2017 to 2023, China's share of the global electric vehicle stock soared, now surpassing half of the world's 40 million EVs. While the US and Europe continue their steady growth, China's momentum is outpacing the competition, cementing its status as the world's largest EV market. This rapid ascent is driven by massive investments, cutting-edge technology and government policies that continue to push the industry forward.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian, Zhan Huilan, Chen Lidan, Zhang Jian and Liang Peiyu)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Chinese EV maker XPENG enters Indonesian market
- China's Tianjin Port reports record single-vessel auto exports
- China’s auto export growth fueled by record shipments and larger car carriers
- New forces in Chinese car production rush to release new products, with innovation in focus
- Chinese EV brands lead sales in Israel
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.