Chinese EV brands lead sales in Israel

Xinhua) 13:24, March 03, 2025

JERUSALEM, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker BYD topped electric car sales in Israel in the first two months of 2025, according to figures issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.

BYD, currently offering four electric models in Israel, sold 2,386 units in January-February. Last year, The Chinese EV giant ranked first in Israel car sales with 16,690 units sold.

Xpeng Motor, another Chinese EV manufacturer, took the second place, selling 1,592 units of the three models it offers in the country.

Coming third was the Chinese-owned automaker Lynk &Co, which sold 1,075 units in the same period.

Chinese brands made up 86.6 percent of Israel's electric car sales in January-February, with 9,530 units sold in total, as shown by the data.

Chinese brands also dominated Israel's imported passenger car sales, which also include gasoline vehicles, with 17,959 units sold in the two months, followed by those of South Korea and Japan.

