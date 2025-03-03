Chinese EV brands lead sales in Israel
JERUSALEM, March 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker BYD topped electric car sales in Israel in the first two months of 2025, according to figures issued by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.
BYD, currently offering four electric models in Israel, sold 2,386 units in January-February. Last year, The Chinese EV giant ranked first in Israel car sales with 16,690 units sold.
Xpeng Motor, another Chinese EV manufacturer, took the second place, selling 1,592 units of the three models it offers in the country.
Coming third was the Chinese-owned automaker Lynk &Co, which sold 1,075 units in the same period.
Chinese brands made up 86.6 percent of Israel's electric car sales in January-February, with 9,530 units sold in total, as shown by the data.
Chinese brands also dominated Israel's imported passenger car sales, which also include gasoline vehicles, with 17,959 units sold in the two months, followed by those of South Korea and Japan.
Photos
- Technology empowers spring wheat management in Xi'an, NW China's Shaanxi
- AI-powered robotic dogs 'take over' inspections at vegetable production base in Shouguang, E China's Shandong
- A look at the festive vibes of Tibetan New Year in a Lhasa market, SW China's Xizang
- Distinctive view of Wumao Earth Forest in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- New forces in Chinese car production rush to release new products, with innovation in focus
- Chinese EV maker XPENG enters Indonesian market
- China’s NEV boom makes Heihe an international cold-weather testing hub
- 'Sanbengzi' from China's 'EV hometown' gains popularity by boosting global green transport
- Chinese EV brands set ambitious target for 2025, with incentives to tap govt's trade-in programs
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.