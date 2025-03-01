Chinese EV maker XPENG enters Indonesian market

Xinhua) 15:35, March 01, 2025

JAKARTA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automaker XPENG made a debut in the Indonesian market on Friday as the Southeast Asian country tries to boost its electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

XPENG, headquartered in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, is partnering with PT Erajaya Active Lifestyle (ERAL), owned by Erajaya Group, to distribute its products in the region.

ERAL Chief Executive Officer Djohan Sutanto said that the strategic collaboration aims to introduce XPENG's advanced electric vehicle technology to Indonesian consumers by leveraging ERAL's market network and retail expertise.

"We are proud to be the key partner in XPENG's journey in Indonesia. Our deep understanding of the local market, as well as our strong commitment to innovative brands, make us the ideal strategic partner to support XPENG's growth," Sutanto said during a launching ceremony here.

During the event, XPENG introduced two of its newest battery electric vehicle models in Indonesia, the X9 and G6. "XPENG is looking for partners who share the same vision and dreams. Erajaya Active Lifestyle is a 'neo-force' in Indonesia and is the right partner for XPENG in the local market," said XPENG's Vice Chairman and President Brian Gu at the event.

According to a press release by XPENG, the automaker also plans to start its local production in Indonesia with an initial focus on the G6 and X9 models, which are specifically designed for the right-hand drive market in the second half of the year.

Indonesia aims to have 2 million electric cars on its roads by 2030 and to set up over 30,000 charging stations by the same year.

