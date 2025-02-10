'Sanbengzi' from China's 'EV hometown' gains popularity by boosting global green transport

09:55, February 10, 2025 By Hu Yuwei ( Global Times

In recent years, with the continuous upgrading of China's products and the acceleration of internationalization, many local specialties in China have gradually broken regional boundaries and entered global markets, becoming new favorites among international consumers. In this "My Treasured Hometown" series, we will focus on these distinctive local products and explore how, through preserving the traditions and making innovations to break new ground, they have evolved from small workshops and family factories into internationally recognized brands.

The final installment tells how electric tricycles, commonly used in Chinese towns and rural areas for transporting goods, are now more appealing to global consumers due to their effortless driving, spaciousness for both passengers and cargo, affordability, and lack of fuel requirements.

During the vibrant Spring Festival holiday in China, electric tricycles became the heartbeat of bustling rural China, weaving through streets filled with laughter and festival greetings. Families load these colorful vehicles with festive goods, from fragrant dumplings to bright red lanterns, as they visit relatives and friends. The electric tricycle, with its cost-effectiveness, ease of use and eco-friendly charm, has captured the hearts of many.

Over the past two years, this important mode of transport has begun to make its mark on the global stage. Its affordability and versatility have attracted attention far beyond China. American farmers, Mexican street vendors and African rural women have embraced the electric tricycle as a practical tool for their daily needs, celebrating its ability to navigate both urban and rural landscapes with ease. As it rolls into new markets, the electric tricycle continues to bridge cultures and communities, proving that made-in-China products truly know no boundaries.

International visitors ride an electric tricycle made in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province, on March 19, 2024. (Photo/Courtesy of Ren Zhijun)

'Dream vehicle'

Throughout 2024, the "Sanbengzi" has captured countless fans overseas online and offline - making a splash with tail spins in Times Square in New York, and also dazzling at the MIMO Milano Monza Motor Show in Italy with long test drive lines. China's Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying also promoted the "Sangbengzi" on social media platform X.

The electric tricycle is affectionately known as "Sanbengzi" in China. The term in Chinese directly translates to "three-wheeled vehicle," which is a straightforward description of the vehicle's design. It is popular in many parts of China for transportation and delivery purposes.

In early 2024, a resident of the US took a ride on an electric tricycle, sparking both curiosity and admiration among neighbors. This tricycle features a stylish design, impressive functionality and a distinctive warning sound that announces, "Please pay attention, I'm backing up!" Videos of this unique vehicle have gained considerable traction on social media abroad, with some users even dubbing it their "dream vehicle."

The electric tricycle that has wowed US residents is made by a motor factory in the Xishan Electric Vehicle Industrial Park in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province.

Xishan has earned a reputation as the "hometown of Chinese electric vehicles," producing one out of every three e-bikes globally. Xishan is the largest R&D and manufacturing base for electric vehicles in China, with an annual output of over 15 million units. Its industry scale, competitive pricing and complete industrial chain have drawn global attention to its products, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

With their products now available in over 140 countries and regions, many electric vehicle companies in Xishan have established factories and sales networks overseas. They are realizing localized production, as well as sales and after-sales services, cementing their status as global players, according to Xinhua.

In early 2024, Luo Hao, a 26-year-old Chinese graduate in Laos Angeles, having noticed a growing buzz around the electric tricycle on social media platforms across the US, decided to import a batch of these "quirky vehicles" from China and sell them in the US.

Within just one month, he had sold nearly thirty of these tricycles, almost his entire stock, each one a testament to innovation and practicality. By the end of 2024, Luo had successfully sold hundreds of "Sanbengzi," transforming his venture into a thriving business.

His short videos posted on social media often showcased local farmers marveling at this mysterious contraption from the East. They were astonished to discover that this electric tricycle was not only significantly cheaper than a golf cart but also boasted a larger carrying capacity.

A Chinese netizen commented under Luo's post: "I cannot image that this simple mode of transportation, which I saw every day in my daily life, would still be welcomed by farmers far away in the US."

In these videos, Luo patiently demonstrated each button, guiding his customers through assembly and maintenance tips. But his dedication didn't stop there; late into the night, he could often be found driving a rented truck, delivering tricycles to remote farms, ensuring that every customer received their new treasure.

His customers primarily consisted of American farmers and Mexican vendors. "The farmers found the 'Sanbengzi' perfect for hauling manure and animal feed, while the Mexican community creatively transformed them into food trucks for their roadside stalls," Luo told the Global Times.

During conversations with the farmers, Luo learned that many traditional pickup trucks were cumbersome and difficult to maneuver within the confines of their farms. They often had to rely on hand carts or baskets to transport goods, which was both time-consuming and labor-intensive. The compact size of the electric tricycle allowed for easy navigation, making it an ideal solution for transporting items around the farm.

In the US, the "Sanbengzi" was compared by some consumers to utility terrain vehicle (UTV), which, although slightly more affordable than a pickup truck, still cost upwards of $20,000. In contrast, the "Sanbengzi" offered similar functionalities at a fraction of the price, typically ranging from $4,500 to $7,000 on platforms like Amazon. This remarkable value made it a hit in some regions among farmers and street vendors alike, Luo said.

Luo Hao teaches his American clients how to ride an electric tricycle made in China. (Photo/Courtesy of Luo Hao)

According to a CCTV report, since early 2024, the demand for Chinese electric tricycles has surged among consumers in Europe and the US.

Luo found himself inundated with inquiries from over a hundred manufacturers back in China, all asking for him to become their agent for the Sanbengzi in the US.

"One particularly memorable encounter involved a 60-year-old American woman who had imported a Sanbengzi over a decade ago. After spotting my advertisement on Facebook, she rushed to me for an upgrade. Another customer, a 70-year-old man who lived five hours away, drove all the way to buy a Sanbengzi, spending the night in a hotel just to return home with his new vehicle the next day," Luo recalled the enthusiasm from locals.

As the Sanbengzi gained traction in the American market, Luo's customer base continued to expand to a wider demographic. His journey was not just about selling tricycles; it was about bridging cultures and introducing a piece of his homeland to a new audience, one Sanbengzi at a time.

An affordable solution

In Sub-Saharan Africa, rural areas face significant challenges in boosting productivity due to poor transportation infrastructure. A 2015 UNICEF report highlighted that girls and women in Sub-Saharan Africa were spending an estimated 40 billion hours annually collecting water, equivalent to a year's worth of work for an entire workforce in some developed countries.

Even when small farmers have a plentiful harvest, they struggle to transport their produce to the market in a timely manner, resulting in substantial losses and food waste. Additionally, many children drop out of school due to living too far away, while others miss essential vaccinations, and pregnant women sometimes cannot reach health facilities for delivery, a Chinese magazine South Reviews reported in 2024.

The introduction of tricycles has emerged as a viable solution to these issues. As tricycles gained popularity, local women became active "Sanbengzi drivers" at farmers' markets, community clinics, schools and fields, providing convenience for villagers while earning a decent income. Some families even share a tricycle through a "group rental" system, significantly alleviating the burdens of production and daily life, according to the report.

Yadea Electric Vehicle, based in the Xishan Electric Vehicle Industrial Park, has established over 1,000 stores in various overseas markets. The company's manager on overseas markets told the Global Times that many companies in Xishan modify their electric tricycles for international markets. For instance, in countries with hilly terrain, they enhance motor power for better climbing ability. In regions like Africa, where electricity supply is unstable, they utilize graphene or lithium iron phosphate batteries paired with high-quality chargers to minimize product failures and extend battery life.

"We also equip electric tricycles with features tailored to local preferences, such as fans, colorful speakers, large screens, and spacious cargo racks," the manager said.

Some creative African customers also upgrade their vehicles themselves. "We have one African customer who added solar panels to the cargo area of our tricycle, to both provide shade from the hot sun and to harness solar energy. This setup allows him to store solar power in batteries while using the tricycle for transportation. What a cost-effective solution!"

"This innovative solution also highlights the advantages of electric tricycles in future energy utilization and green travel," the manager added, noting that they plan to integrate more smart technology in the future, transforming their tricycles into a vibrant export showcase.

The manager is confident that the Sanbengzi will become a new symbol of China on the global stage, as it offers a "green and affordable solution," much like many products labeled "Made in China."

