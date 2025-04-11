China's NEV output, sales see robust growth in Q1

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicles (NEVs) saw robust production and sales in the first quarter of 2025, industry data showed Friday.

NEV production surged 50.4 percent year on year to 3.18 million units in the first three months, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

During the period, NEV sales soared 47.1 percent year on year to 3.08 million units, accounting for 41.2 percent of total vehicle sales in the period, according to CAAM data.

