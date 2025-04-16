China unveils plan to boost service consumption in 2025
BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday unveiled a work plan to boost service consumption in 2025, part of the country's efforts to unleash new drivers of domestic demand and spur economic growth.
The plan, jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other government departments, aims to expand the supply of consumer services, improve service quality and unlock the growth potential of the sector.
The plan proposes 48 specific measures across a broad spectrum of industries, covering both main service sectors as well as new forms of business and new consumption scenarios.
The measures outlined focus mainly on six areas, including policy support, promotional activities, opening up and the consumption environment.
It calls for increasing the supply of quality consumer services by expanding opening up and reducing restrictions for domestic market players. Notably, the plan has also formulated special policy measures for eldercare, childcare, housekeeping and other services concerning people's livelihood.
China has identified boosting consumption as one of its major tasks for 2025 in its government work report. It has underlined the need to address inadequate domestic demand, particularly insufficient consumer spending.
