Mexican professional warns of market uncertainty due to U.S. tariffs

Xinhua) 15:46, April 16, 2025

MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The volatile tariff policy of the United States is disrupting global financial stability and drying up liquidity, a senior Mexican finance professional warned Tuesday.

Gabriela Gutierrez Mora, president of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF), said investors are pulling back amid heightened uncertainty, making credit harder to access worldwide.

"This environment is taking a toll on economic expectations for Mexico," she told the group's monthly briefing.

IMEF now forecasts 0.2 percent GDP growth for Mexico in 2025, down from last month's projection of 0.6 percent. Gutierrez added that if current trends continue, a domestic recession is possible, especially if the U.S. economy also stagnates or contracts.

IMEF projects a modest growth rate of 1.5 percent for Mexico in 2026.

