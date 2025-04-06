China to impose additional 34-pct tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10

Xinhua) 12:24, April 06, 2025

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China will impose additional 34-percent tariffs on all products imported from the United States starting from April 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.

The announcement follows the U.S. decision to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese exports to the United States, a move that the commission said does not conform to international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and represents a typical act of unilateral bullying.

