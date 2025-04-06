Home>>
China to impose additional 34-pct tariffs on all U.S. imports starting April 10
(Xinhua) 12:24, April 06, 2025
BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) -- China will impose additional 34-percent tariffs on all products imported from the United States starting from April 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced Friday.
The announcement follows the U.S. decision to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese exports to the United States, a move that the commission said does not conform to international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and represents a typical act of unilateral bullying.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House to discuss new tariffs imposed on Israel: media
- Multiple Chinese chambers of commerce resolutely oppose U.S. "reciprocal tariffs"
- Commentary: "Reciprocal tariffs" only lead to reciprocal losses, suffering
- China firmly opposes U.S. Section 232 tariffs: spokesperson
- China willing to talk with U.S. on economic, trade issues: spokesperson
- WTO chief says deeply concerned over U.S. tariffs
- Interview: Trump's tariffs to backfire on U.S. economy, says Spanish economist
- Brazil's Congress passes trade reciprocity bill amid Trump's new levies
- Canada launches counter auto tariffs against U.S.
- Australian PM: nowhere "safe" after remote islands hit by U.S. tariffs
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.