Multiple Chinese chambers of commerce resolutely oppose U.S. "reciprocal tariffs"

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Multiple Chinese chambers of commerce on Saturday stated their firm opposition to the unilateral imposition of "reciprocal tariffs" by the United States.

They also expressed strong support for the Chinese government in taking all necessary countermeasures, according to statements from the chambers of commerce for import and export in various sectors, including those related to textiles, foodstuffs, machinery and electronics, light industrial goods, medicines and health products, as well as metals, minerals and chemicals.

Denouncing the latest tariff escalation as a severe violation of world trade rules, the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products warned that such unilateral protectionist actions would disrupt global trade order, harm corporate and consumer interests, and destabilize industrial supply chains.

The China Chamber of Commerce of Metals, Minerals & Chemicals Importers & Exporters stressed that the move risks harming U.S.-China trade cooperation, inflating import costs for businesses, and exacerbating domestic inflation in the United States.

"Trade wars produce no winners," it stated, adding that repeated tariff hikes would fail to resolve U.S. domestic challenges while harming its economic growth.

Medical supplies have been hit particularly hard, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, noting that "the vast majority" of medical consumables, devices, and rehabilitation products now face tariffs, with some items bearing exorbitant cumulative rates due to previous U.S. levies.

The chamber condemned the measures for threatening global healthcare equity, stressing that they undermine pharmaceutical production stability and jeopardize medical access for low-income populations.

Strong dissatisfaction was also expressed by light industrial businesses, including those in sectors of footwear, furniture and toy manufacturers, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Light Industrial Products and Arts-Crafts, emphasizing that the U.S. tariffs affect "virtually all countries," negatively impacting its members' operations.

The China Chamber of Commerce of Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-products called for strengthened industry cooperation to jointly explore domestic and international markets. The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles, urging a return to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, called on the U.S. to heed global industry appeals and reverse its "self-defeating" policies.

Following the U.S. move to slap "reciprocal tariffs" on all its trading partners, China announced that it would impose an additional 34-percent tariff on all products imported from the United States starting April 10.

In the announcement, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said the U.S. move does not conform to international trade rules, seriously undermines China's legitimate rights and interests, and represents a typical act of unilateral bullying.

On Friday, China's Ministry of Commerce said that China has filed a lawsuit with the WTO dispute settlement mechanism challenging the so-called "reciprocal tariffs."

"It is a typical unilateral practice of bullying that jeopardizes the stability of the global economic and trade order, and China is firmly opposed to this," a ministry spokesperson said, urging the U.S. side to correct its wrongdoings and cancel its unilateral tariff measures immediately.

