Mexican president: U.S. tariffs hurt integration of auto industry
MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned Friday that the 25 percent tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump affect the integration of the two countries' auto industry.
"Last year, nearly 2.5 million vehicles were exported from Mexico to the United States. ... It is an integration that has been taking place for decades," Sheinbaum told a news conference.
She said her country does not agree with this unilateral measure as any tariff affects that integration and the two economies.
Sheinbaum said U.S. carmakers in Mexico, such as General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, are those that will be most affected by Trump's measure.
She said her government is conversing with Washington over the issue. "We are seeking that this Mexico-United States commercial integration in vehicle manufacturing is not affected to protect jobs in Mexico and jobs in the United States," said Sheinbaum.
She said Mexico will give a "comprehensive response" next week when the new tariffs are expected to take effect.
