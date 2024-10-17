We Are China

China mulls increasing tariffs on imported fuel cars with large-displacement engines

Xinhua) 16:28, October 17, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Thursday that China is studying measures to increase tariffs on imported fuel-powered vehicles with large-displacement engines.

A decision will be made prudently after comprehensive consideration of various factors, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

