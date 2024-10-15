Additional tariffs on China's tech-intensive "green trio" unfair: customs official

BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Some countries have imposed additional tariffs on China's three major tech-intensive products known as "green trio," and this is unfair, non-compliant and unreasonable trade protectionism, a Chinese customs official said on Monday.

The practice will ultimately impede the global green and low-carbon transformation efforts, said Lyu Daliang, spokesperson with the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Currently, the global new energy industries are developing rapidly, and China's tech-intensive green products have not only enriched global supply and alleviated global inflationary pressures, but also made significant contribution to global efforts in addressing climate change and promoting green transformation, said Lyu.

In the first three quarters, the export of China's "green trio" -- electric vehicles, solar batteries and lithium-ion batteries -- reached 757.83 billion yuan (about 107.15 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 4.1 percent of the country's total export, and these products have reached over 200 countries and regions, data from the GAC showed.

"We hope that relevant countries can correct their erroneous practices, seek their own legitimate interests in common development, develop new impetus for global economic growth, and jointly address the global challenge of climate change," said Lyu.

While commenting on whether China's steel export will heighten trade tensions, Lyu said that the majority of steel produced and deep processed in China is to meet domestic market demand.

From January to September, China's export of steel registered 441.94 billion yuan, decreasing by 3 percent year on year, Lyu said citing export data.

Noting that China's steel industry is upgrading, Lyu said such innovative steel products will have vast market both at home and abroad.

