U.S. tariffs may harm global carmakers: EU auto group

Xinhua) 10:33, March 28, 2025

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) on Thursday voiced deep concern over a new U.S. tariff measure targeting the auto sector, warning it could harm global carmakers and disrupt U.S. manufacturing.

It came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to impose 25 percent tariffs on all vehicles and foreign-made auto parts imported into the United States.

In a statement, ACEA Director General Sigrid de Vries urged the U.S. administration to reconsider the tariffs, warning that the measure would not only raise costs for American consumers but also hurt manufacturers that rely on imported automotive parts to produce vehicles in the United States.

"European automakers have been investing in the U.S. for decades, creating jobs, fostering economic growth in local communities, and generating massive tax revenue for the U.S. government," said de Vries.

According to ACEA, the export value of EU-made cars to the United States fell 4.6 percent last year to over 38.46 billion euros (about 41.4 billion U.S. dollars). Despite the decline, the United States remained the largest market for EU car exports.

The association called on both Washington and Brussels to engage in dialogue and work toward an "immediate resolution" to prevent tariffs and avoid the broader fallout of a trade war.

