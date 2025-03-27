U.S. wildfires lead to evacuations, dozens of homes burnt in Carolinas

Xinhua) 13:45, March 27, 2025

NEW YORK, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Wildfires sweeping through the U.S. states of North and South Carolina have forced evacuations and prompted a state of emergency as of Wednesday.

In North Carolina's Polk County, the hardest-hit area, about 250 households have been evacuated, and at least 20 homes and outbuildings destroyed, according to Kellie Cannon, public information officer of the county.

The fires, fueled by dry conditions, strong winds, and downed trees from Hurricane Helene, continue to spread. The hurricane, which struck North Carolina in late September 2024, left a trail of destruction and claimed hundreds of lives.

Many people in the region still haven't recovered from the hurricanes, said Bo Dorsett, spokesman for the North Carolina Forest Service.

Evacuations remain ongoing, as dry weather on Wednesday sparked more fires in western North Carolina.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein urged residents to stay alert, saying, "Please continue to pay attention to emergency alerts and evacuation orders if you need to leave your homes."

The wildfire has led the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to issue an Unhealthy Air Quality Warning, cautioning that smog and particulate matter pose serious health risks, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

In response to the escalating danger, the North Carolina Division of Forestry has implemented a statewide ban on open burning and revoked all burning permits.

Meteorologists have a pessimistic forecast for the wildfire. Ashley Lehmberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Greer, South Carolina, said there will be rain over the weekend, but not enough to put out the fires.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)