LatAm countries reject U.S. tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan oil

Xinhua) 13:14, March 27, 2025

MEXICO CITY/CARACAS, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Multiple Latin American countries voiced disagreement on a U.S. government decision to impose tariffs on countries that purchase oil or gas from Venezuela.

"We do not agree with the imposition of economic sanctions on (those) countries ... This is important because it doesn't affect a government or a person, but an entire people," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said at a daily press conference.

Sheinbaum also reiterated her position against trade sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, adding that it is a stance she will "continue to defend." Instead of sanctions that "affect the people," governments should resort to "diplomacy and international dialogue," she said.

Asked whether the U.S. measure could benefit Mexico in exporting more oil, Sheinbaum said her government prioritizes domestic consumption over exports while it maintains a strategy of energy self-sufficiency.

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty also rejected the U.S. government decision, noting that Washington is "engaging in a new attack" against Venezuela through trade measures, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The regional bloc said the U.S. measure seeks to "affect the good performance of the Venezuelan economy, with the clear objective of destabilizing institutions and peace in our sister nation."

It urged "the international community to unequivocally condemn this illegal, criminal, and hostile action by the U.S. government," which affects not only Venezuela but all of Latin America and the Caribbean.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 25 percent tariff on any nation that purchases oil and/or gas from Venezuela, accusing the Latin American country of sending "tens of thousands of" criminals to the United States.

