British auto industry body says U.S. auto tariffs disappointing

LONDON, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The United States' plan to impose new tariffs on imported cars is disappointing, a leading trade association for the British automotive industry said on Wednesday night.
The announcement "is not surprising but, nevertheless, disappointing if, as seems likely, additional tariffs are to apply to UK-made cars," Mike Hawes, chief executive officer of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said in a statement.
Hawes' remarks came as U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday to levy 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, which will take effect on April 2.
Noting that the U.S. and British auto industries have a long-standing and productive relationship, Hawes called on both sides to "come together immediately and strike a deal that works for all."
"Rather than imposing additional tariffs, we should explore ways in which opportunities for both British and American manufacturers can be created as part of a mutually beneficial relationship, benefitting consumers and creating jobs and growth across the Atlantic," said the industry leader.
The United States is the second-largest market for British carmakers, said the SMMT.
