China willing to talk with U.S. on economic, trade issues: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:03, April 04, 2025

BEIJING, April 3 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to talk with the United States on important economic and trade issues and resolve each other's concerns through equal dialogue and consultations, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday at a news conference.

When asked about the meeting plans between Chinese and U.S. economic and trade teams, He Yadong, the spokesperson, said that on March 26, He Lifeng, Chinese vice premier and Chinese lead person for China-U.S. economic and trade affairs, held video talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at the request of the U.S. side.

Economic and trade departments of both China and the United States have maintained communication, the spokesperson added.

