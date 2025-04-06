Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House to discuss new tariffs imposed on Israel: media

Xinhua) 10:24, April 06, 2025

JERUSALEM, April 5 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, Israel's state-owned Kan TV News reported on Saturday.

Citing an Israeli source, the channel stated that the two leaders are expected to discuss the 17 percent tariff the United States imposed on Israeli goods as part of Trump's so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on all trading partners.

Israeli news website Walla reported that Netanyahu plans to depart for the United States directly from Budapest on Sunday, following his current visit to Hungary.

The White House visit, however, depends on an Israeli court granting permission to postpone the upcoming hearings in his corruption trial, according to Walla.

The day before Trump's announcement, Israel had lifted all tariffs on imports from the United States, but this step did not prevent Trump from imposing tariffs on Israel.

In addition to the tariff issue, the two leaders are expected to discuss the nuclear crisis with Iran and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)