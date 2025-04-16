Booming 'spring economy' reflects vibrancy of China's consumer market

Cycling enthusiasts ride on a flower-surrounded road in Libai village, Dianjian county, southwest China's Chongqing municipality, March 25, 2025. (Photo by Gong Changhao/People's Daily Online)

As spring breathes life into nature, China's cultural and tourism sector exudes dynamic energy.. From floral appreciation and springtime culinary delights to hiking, cycling, and outdoor camping, robust market data and consumption trends highlight the booming supply and demand of the "spring economy," showcasing the vibrancy of China's consumer market.

Spring excursions have emerged as a defining travel trend. According to Meituan, one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for services, searches for "flower-viewing tours" have surged by 396 percent year-on-year since the onset of spring.

Data from online travel service provider Ctrip shows that bookings for flower-viewing itineraries during the April 4-6 Qingming Festival holiday rose by 45 percent week-on-week.

Photo shows tourists in a camping site in Zhongfen village, Suncun township, Wuhu, east China's Anhui province, April 4, 2025. (Photo by Xiao Benxiang/People's Daily Online)

Traditional destinations renowned for cherry blossoms, peonies, and peach blossoms witnessed surging. popularity. Among the top spots are East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province, the Peony Festival in Luoyang, central China's Henan province, and Cherry Blossom Festival in Yuantouzhu Scenic Area in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu province.

Urban parks and botanical gardens have emerged as sought-after destinations for locals and visitors alike to embrace spring blossoms. Data from ride-hailing platform Didi indicates a 21 percent year-on-year surge in transportation requests to these locations during the Qingming Festival holiday..

While many flock outdoors to admire floral displays, others are incorporating blooms into their homes. E-commerce platform Taobao recorded that daily searches for fresh flower products exceeded 150,000 in March, with searches for cut flowers rose by over 20 percent from a year ago. Transaction values for tulips, peonies, and carnations doubled during this period.

"I eagerly anticipate enjoying qingtuan every spring," shared Jiang Jiaqi, a Beijing-based bank employee from Chaoyang district, who ordered several boxes of the seasonal treat with various fillings online during the holiday.

As a signature springtime delicacy, qingtuan - a glutinous rice snack with sweet or savory fillings - continues to win favor among consumers. E-commerce giant JD.com reported that qingtuan sales in the week preceding the Qingming Festival more than doubled year-on-year, with low-sugar variants saw a 109 percent sales increase, reflecting growing demand for healthier options among taste-conscious shoppers.

As seasonal vegetables flood markets, fresh spring flavors are delighting palates and fueling growth in China's food and beverage sector. Data from Meituan reveals a 117 percent year-on-year surge in orders for seasonal dining packages featuring spring cuisine since March. The strong demand has accelerated menu innovation, - with restaurants offering spring-inspired dishes increased by around 470 percent compared to last year.

Eager to tap into this demand, restaurants are launching innovative seasonal offerings. "Since the start of spring, we've introduced various bamboo shoot-based dishes, and sales have grown significantly. Fresh bamboo shoot usage risen by 25 percent year-on-year," said a representative from Beijing Tongchunyuan Restaurant, part of the Huatian Group, a cross-regional modern service company listed in the hotel service industry.

Bolstered by the dual forces of seasonal consumption and holiday travel, outdoor gear, flower-themed fashion, camping equipment, and cycling products are experiencing robust sales. Ctrip data shows a marked hotel booking spikes in popular destinations such as Wuyuan in Jiangxi, Nyingchi in Xizang, Wuxi in Jiangsu, Anshun in Guizhou, and Wuhan in Hubei.

"Climbing mountains to admire the scenery combines exercise with enjoyment," said Liu Wei, a visitor exploring Tianping Mountain in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. There, visitors can take in blooming azaleas from around the world and explore themed floral landscapes.

Tourists are boating in the Yuan Dadu City Wall Ruins Park in Beijing, April, 4, 2025. (Photo by Guo Junfeng/People's Daily Online)

Spring excursions fueling diverse consumer trends, with varied interests stimulating demand across multiple sectors. JD.com reported that in the week before the Qingming Festival, sales of sun-protective clothing jumped by 240 percent from the previous week, sun masks by 116 percent, and sunscreen lotion by 82 percent. The desire to capture spring memories has also driven explosive growth in photography gear: action cameras sales surged by 654 percent, instant cameras by 193 percent, and digital cameras by 132 percent.

Outdoor activities like cycling and camping, continues to gain momentum. JD.com data highlights significant pre-Qingming Festival sales spikes: sales of cycling apparel rose by 67 percent, urban bicycles by 46 percent, tents by 74 percent, and camping furniture by 70 percent compared to the prior week.

As the spring economy converges with the holiday economy, new consumption scenes, services, and products are emerging, injecting fresh energy into China's economic and social development.

