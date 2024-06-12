Home>>
China's consumer prices up for 4 consecutive months
(Xinhua) 10:45, June 12, 2024
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer prices gained for the fourth straight month in May in the latest sign of a steady domestic demand recovery, official data showed Wednesday.
The consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, was up 0.3 percent year on year last month, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 0.6 percent to keep the upward trajectory.
"The consumer market continued its stable performance in May," NBS statistician Dong Lijuan said.
On a monthly basis, the CPI inched down 0.1 percent in May, softening from the 0.1-percent increase in April. The decrease was smaller than the 0.2-percent drop on average in the same period of the recent 10 years.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's big-ticket items spending, services consumption rise in Q1
- China, U.S., EU reach new consensus on cooperation on consumer product safety
- China's top court vows better judicial protection of consumer rights
- China unveils regulations on implementation of consumer rights protection law
- China's consumer market to sustain steady growth in Q2: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.