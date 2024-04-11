China, U.S., EU reach new consensus on cooperation on consumer product safety

Xinhua) 08:25, April 11, 2024

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- China, the United States and the European Union (EU) reached new consensus on Wednesday on deepening cooperation on consumer product safety, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The three sides agreed to build common standards, deepen common supervision, focus on common protection of consumer rights and interests, and strive to protect the common safety of consumer products at the Eighth China-US-EU Trilateral Summit on Consumer Product Safety in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

The meeting was co-hosted by the GAC, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Committee, and the Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers of the European Commission.

Joint action will be taken to make full use of existing cooperation frameworks for the protection of the health and safety of consumers, guided by new consensus on seeking international standards, pooling regulatory efforts, and enhancing risk information sharing.

With coordinated governance, the three sides will deepen project cooperation, exchanges, seminars and professional training, and strengthen information communication and technical consultation under the framework of continuous high-level exchanges.

The trilateral cooperation framework, starting 16 years ago, has achieved positive outcomes. In 2023, China's consumer product trade with the United States and the Europe stood at 1.8 trillion yuan (over 250 billion U.S. dollars) and 1.79 trillion yuan, respectively.

