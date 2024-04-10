China's top court vows better judicial protection of consumer rights

Xinhua) 09:02, April 10, 2024

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Court (SPC) has vowed to champion the protection of consumer rights and interests, with a focus on four aspects, including introducing a new judicial interpretation and new judgement rules.

Chen Yifang, a chief judge of the SPC's first civil adjudication tribunal, told a press conference on Tuesday that the top court will strengthen the enforcement of the newly issued implementation regulations for the Law on the Protection of Consumers' Rights and Interests.

The SPC will accelerate the formulation of a judicial interpretation on punitive damages for food and drug cases, Chen said, adding that the SPC will also refine the judgement rules for prepaid consumption, addressing issues such as the responsible parties, contract validity and contract termination.

The SPC is currently in discussions with administrative bodies such as the State Administration for Market Regulation to establish and improve long-term communication and cooperation mechanisms, including methods such as information exchange and judicial suggestions, Chen said.

The SPC will also actively participate in legislative efforts concerning public interest litigation, aiming to facilitate the improvement of the consumer public interest litigation system and reduce the costs associated with consumer rights protection, she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)