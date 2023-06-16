China's consumer market to sustain steady growth in Q2: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:03, June 16, 2023

Tourists dine at a themed street in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, May 11, 2023. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer market is expected to maintain a steady expansion in the second quarter of this year, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

With the Dragon Boat Festival and the summer vacation around the corner, consumer demand for holiday shopping, recreation and tourism will be further unleashed, said spokesperson Shu Jueting at a press conference.

The ministry will tailor pro-consumption measures for sectors including home furnishing and catering, Shu said.

While organizing various activities nationwide to boost spending, the ministry will continue its efforts to build a series of cities into "international consumption centers," according to the spokesperson.

China's consumer market has remained on track for recovery, with data from the National Bureau of Statistics showing that the retail sales of consumer goods increased by 9.3 percent year on year in the January-May period.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)