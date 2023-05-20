China's State Council discusses work plan on unified domestic market

May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has discussed the general plan and recent arrangements for establishing a unified domestic market, according to a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang on Friday.

The meeting called for implementing special rectifications on outstanding problems related to local protection and market segmentation in key fields.

Stressing more efforts on deepening reform, it urged further optimizing the protection of property rights, market access, fair competition, social credit and other basic systems of the market economy.

Work should be done to improve incentive, constraint, assessment and evaluation mechanisms, while fine-tuning relevant systems and mechanisms that adapt to the establishment of the unified domestic market.

The meeting also deliberated and adopted a guideline on strengthening regular supervision of the use of healthcare security funds.

It stressed consolidating the responsibilities of all parties related to the use and supervision of the funds. Efforts should be made to implement regular supervision of the funds, ramping up digital, intelligent and public oversight to further strengthen the management network of the funds.

Measures should also be taken to establish and improve the supervision mechanism, with equal emphasis on incentives and constraints, in order to stimulate the internal motivation of medical institutions in standardizing the use of the funds, said the meeting.

