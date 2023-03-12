Interview: Tech giant ABB eyes opportunities from fast-growing Chinese market, says executive

March 12

SHANGHAI, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China is hugely important for Swiss tech giant ABB as one of the most advanced automated economies in the world, an executive at the company has said.

The company's mega factory in Shanghai's Pudong New Area is the largest robotics R&D, manufacturing and application base for ABB worldwide, involving an investment of 150 million U.S. dollars and covering an area of 67,000 square meters, according to the company.

"China accounts for more than half of the global robot installations in 2021," said Sami Atiya, president of ABB's Robotics and Discrete Automation Business Area, during a recent visit to the factory. "China's massive investment in industrial robotics has put the country in the top five ranking of robot density for the first time. China is the fastest growing robot market in the world, and expectations are for its robots density to double in 2025."

As one of the three ABB robotics manufacturing bases, the Shanghai factory has strengthened ABB's industrial chain layout in China and would help contribute to the sustainable and high-quality development of China's economy, Atiya said.

"The Shanghai mega factory plays an important role in manufacturing robots in China and for China, and further enhancing ABB's robotics and automation leadership here," Atiya said, adding the unprecedented demand of Chinese businesses for automation provides great assurance for the company about its long-term investment in the country.

The executive believes China will continue to unleash new opportunities for robotics and automation. The company has been actively cooperating with universities and scientific research institutions in China to promote product innovation.

Atiya said ABB is willing to strengthen cooperation with its Chinese customers, actively participate in China's industrial upgrading and economic transformation, and continue to advance innovation in automotive electronic equipment, industrial logistics, medical and pharmaceutical, new energy vehicles, and service industries.

"I'm very proud of the team and looking very much forward to the growth that we will see in China," Atiya said.

