China's futures market sees higher trading turnover in December 2022
(Xinhua) 09:39, January 03, 2023
This photo taken on Nov. 4, 2022 shows an evening view of the Lujiazui area in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)
BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market reported 7.29-percent year-on-year growth in trading turnover in December 2022, industrial data showed.
Total turnover reached 48 trillion yuan (6.89 trillion U.S. dollars) in December, according to data from the China Futures Association.
The market's trading volume climbed 11.22 percent from the previous year to 662 million lots, the data revealed.
In 2022, the trading was down 9.93 percent year on year to 6.77 billion lots, with a total turnover of 534.93 trillion yuan, the association said.
Photos
