We Are China

China's largest flower market reopens

(People's Daily App) 13:41, December 14, 2022

Asia's largest fresh-cut flower trading market in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, fully reopened on December 6. Dounan Flower Market closed on November 18 due to COVID-19 precaution measures.

The market is China's largest fresh-cut flower market in terms of trade volume and export value.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: Douyin)

