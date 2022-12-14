Home>>
China's largest flower market reopens
(People's Daily App) 13:41, December 14, 2022
Asia's largest fresh-cut flower trading market in Kunming, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, fully reopened on December 6. Dounan Flower Market closed on November 18 due to COVID-19 precaution measures.
The market is China's largest fresh-cut flower market in terms of trade volume and export value.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Di Jingyuan; Video source: Douyin)
