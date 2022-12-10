China to launch industrial silicon trading on Dec. 22

Xinhua

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China will launch the trade of industrial silicon futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange on Dec. 22, and industrial silicon options from Dec. 23, the China Securities Regulatory Commission announced on Friday.

The Guangzhou Futures Exchange, the fifth exchange of its kind in China, was established in 2021 with a focus on products related to green and sustainable development.

The regulator also said that the Dalian Commodity Exchange will bring in overseas traders to participate in the trading of certain specific futures and options varieties in China on Dec. 26, including No.1 Soybean, No.2 Soybean, Soybean Meal and Soybean Oil.

