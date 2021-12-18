China's futures market sees solid growth in November

Xinhua) 10:36, December 18, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market registered strong year-on-year growth in both trading volume and turnover in November, industry data showed.

The total turnover of China's futures market rose 9.24 percent year on year to 50.79 trillion yuan (about 7.98 trillion U.S. dollars) last month, according to the China Futures Association (CFA).

The figure was also up by 6.03 percent compared with that in October, data from the CFA showed.

In the first 11 months of the year, the turnover of China's futures market hit 536.46 trillion yuan, up 40.27 percent year on year, said the CFA.

Last month, the Shanghai Futures Exchange remained the top bourse in terms of turnover, which climbed 21.36 percent year on year to 17.19 trillion yuan and accounted for 33.85 percent of the total turnover in China.

