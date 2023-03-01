China's top market regulator handles 832 suggestions, proposals in 2022

Xinhua) 11:02, March 01, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top market watchdog handled a total of 832 suggestions and proposals from deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in 2022, official data showed on Tuesday.

The suggestions and proposals involved issues such as market order regulation, business environment improvement and food safety supervision, Tian Shihong, deputy head of the State Administration for Market Regulation, told a press conference.

Significant progress has been made, as the administration subsequently rolled out 84 policy measures based on these suggestions and proposals.

On price monitoring and the rectification of arbitrary charges, for instance, the administration launched special campaigns to stabilize the quality and prices of COVID-19-related medical supplies, enhance the price supervision of products related to COVID-19, and curb price gouging strictly, Tian said.

In the next stage, the administration will constantly improve relevant policies and regulations, and combine price supervision with efforts to support companies in difficulty and stimulate market vitality.

