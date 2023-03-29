Nation's opening-up to world remains a top priority

March 29, 2023 By XU WEI ( China Daily

Vice-President Han Zheng reiterated on Tuesday Beijing's unwavering commitment to widening market access, bettering the business environment and jointly safeguarding the stability of global industry and supply chains with businesses from various countries.

Speaking during a meeting with representatives from the advisory board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, Han explained the strategic plans laid out during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October and repeated pledges that China will continue to follow a basic national policy of opening-up.

The advisory board, with former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji as its honorary chairman and Tim Cook, CEO of tech giant Apple as chairman, is comprised of CEOs of major multinational companies and leading scholars from top business schools.

Han, the former vice-premier of the State Council who was elected vice-president during the first session of the 14th National People's Congress this month, said the goal of the CPC is to enable the over 1.4 billion Chinese people to lead better lives.

The central task of the Party is to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through the Chinese path to modernization, he said.

He underscored that there is no premium model or standard for modernization, and the attaining of modernization must be based on the national conditions and practices of various countries.

He explained that the essential requirement for the Chinese path to modernization lies in ensuring common prosperity for all, promoting harmony between mankind and nature, and advancing high-quality development.

He expressed appreciation to the members of the advisory board for their long-term support of China's education system.

Education is a precondition for national development and rejuvenation, and investment in education is investment in the future, he said.

Despite challenges from COVID-19 and a slowdown in economic growth, the Chinese government has ensured unremitting fiscal investment in and support of education, he added.

The vice-president encouraged the advisory board members to continue their in-depth participation in China's development and play an active part in exchanges in education, science and technology between China and the rest of the world.

Cook and other members of the board expressed their appreciation of China's commitment to expanding opening-up and mutual benefits, saying that they look forward to new opportunities arising from the Chinese path to modernization.

