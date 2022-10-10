Understanding young Chinese consumers

(People's Daily App) 10:08, October 10, 2022

To make sense of the constantly changing Chinese market, one needs to figure out the spending preferences of young buyers. But where to start first in a stack of bills and spreadsheets? Some fast statistical facts derived from their everyday activities may help sum up how they have become a defining voice in setting consumption trends and shaped the landscape of various industries in the country.

