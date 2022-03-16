Consumer satisfaction continues to grow in China

March 16, 2022 By Tan Xinyu ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A boy experiences a VR device at the 2019 China International Consumer Electronics Show in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, July 19, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

The latest comprehensive score for consumer satisfaction in 100 cities across China continued to show a steady upward trend for the fourth year, breaking through the 80-point mark for the first time, according to the China Consumers Association on Sunday.

Data from the association showed that the comprehensive score for consumer satisfaction stood at 80.59 points last year, picking up 1.27 points from 2020.

The association has carried out consumer satisfaction assessments since 2017. The 100 evaluated cities include municipalities, provincial capital cities, and cities with higher total retail sales.

The survey adopted on-the-spot interviews. And a third-party agency conducted the evaluation in the 100 cities from October to December 2021, with a total of 60,424 valid samples collected. Suzhou, Hangzhou and Qingdao are the top three cities in the overall score for consumer satisfaction, and 37 cities scored higher than the average level.

Among the three first-level indicators, "consumption supply" logged 81.93 points, the highest; "consumption environment" followed with 80.52 points; "consumption rights protection" scored 80.05 points, at the bottom, but the result shows the most improvement from previous years.

