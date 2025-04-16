Algeria eyes closer economic ties with China

ALGIERS, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Algerian Industry Minister Sifi Ghrib on Tuesday stressed the government's support for partnerships between Chinese and Algerian investors to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.

Ghrib made the remarks during his opening address at the Algeria-China Business Forum on Investment held in Algiers.

According to the minister, 1,311 Chinese companies are operating successfully across Algeria's various economic sectors, and bilateral trade reached 12.5 billion U.S. dollars in 2024.

Director of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI) Omar Rekkache revealed that the agency approved 42 Chinese projects worth 4.5 billion dollars since its launch in 2022, which include 22 direct investments and 20 joint ventures.

The Algeria-China Business Forum on Investment, organized by the AAPI, aims to attract Chinese investment and deepen bilateral economic ties. During the forum, eight cooperation agreements were signed between Algerian and Chinese companies in various sectors, including automotive manufacturing and agriculture.

