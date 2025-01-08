Interview: China's modernization offers lessons for Global South countries, says Algerian expert

ALGIERS, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's modernization offers lessons for Global South countries in pursuing independent development, said an Algerian expert, depicting it as a path tailored to China's realities, distinct from Western models.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Ismail Debeche, president of the Algeria-China Friendship Association, applauded China's high-quality development models, not least its focus on balanced, localized approaches and innovation-driven growth.

On China's focus on balanced development, Debeche said it "prioritizes economic growth alongside regional equity, wealth distribution and the well-being of its people."

As a frequent visitor to China, Debeche has witnessed the country's development, which he said "enhanced citizens' sense of fulfillment and happiness."

Given its vast and diverse landscape, he said that China has adopted localized strategies to drive development and "each region builds on its unique strengths."

Take southeastern Fujian Province. The coastal area of the province, he said, has capitalized on abundant fisheries to pursue ecological and green development.

Debeche deems innovation, particularly that in technology, another driving force of China's high-quality growth.

"I visited Huawei's headquarters in Shenzhen, and their advancements in artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies left a strong impression on me. This is a testament to China's commitment to high-quality development," he said.

Having visited cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, as well as Yunnan Province and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Debeche said he was "impressed" by the competitive and dynamic spirit across China.

"This drive for excellence might be the source of China's continuous economic progress," he said.

On Algeria-China cooperation, Debeche highlighted achievements in Belt and Road cooperation, particularly those in infrastructure development, oil and gas exploration, and energy projects.

Looking ahead, he expressed hope for expanding collaboration in modernizing agriculture.

"China's expertise in water management, irrigation, and desert reclamation offers valuable insights for Algeria," he said.

