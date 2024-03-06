China, Algeria eye further economic cooperation

ALGIERS, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Senior officials and business representatives from China and Algeria gathered Tuesday in Algeria's eastern city of Setif to attend the China-Algeria Economic Forum.

The forum, jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Algeria and the Setif provincial government, was attended by 260 participants, including Algerian lawmakers and government officials as well as business people from both countries.

In a speech delivered at the forum, Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Jian said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Algeria has entered a new phase, and economic and trade cooperation has developed strongly, with annual bilateral trade exceeding 10 billion U.S. dollars for the first time in 2023.

Li said he hoped the Setif province, with its great potential in agriculture, mineral resources, industrialization, tourism and culture, could become a gateway of cooperation between China and Algeria.

For his part, Setif's Provincial Governor Mustapha Limani said that this forum is taking place under very positive conditions, especially as Algeria is witnessing a shift in economic strategy, and an improvement in investment and business environment.

"We invite you to intensify and develop bilateral cooperation within the framework of a 'win-win' economic partnership and move forward for the prosperity and progress of our two countries," Limani added.

During the forum, representatives of Algerian government introduced trade policies and market access conditions of Algeria to the participants.

