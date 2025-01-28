Algeria welcomes Chinese tourists ahead of Spring Festival

January 28, 2025

ALGIERS, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Algeria and the Algerian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts on Monday held a special welcome ceremony at the international airport in Algiers for Chinese tourists arriving to spend the Spring Festival in the North African nation.

During the event, local performers dressed in traditional attire greeted the tourists with singing and dancing, creating a warm and festive atmosphere.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, is the most important traditional holiday in China, symbolizing renewal, family reunions, and prosperity.

Rachid Ben Nacer, secretary-general of the Algerian tourism ministry, emphasized Algeria's commitment to fostering cultural and intellectual exchanges with China.

He expressed his honor in celebrating the Chinese New Year with the tourists and encouraged them to explore Algeria's stunning landscapes, especially the enchanting Sahara Desert, as well as the country's diverse customs and rich cultural heritage that spans thousands of years.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Dong Guangli extended his holiday greetings to the tourists, highlighting the deep-rooted friendship between China and Algeria. He encouraged travelers to share their experiences upon returning home, helping more Chinese people learn about Algeria and promoting the enduring story of China-Algeria friendship.

Algeria is known for its rich tourism resources, boasting seven UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the magnificent ancient Roman ruins and the vast, mysterious desert landscapes.

