Algeria-China business forum to be held in Algiers

Xinhua) 11:21, April 14, 2025

ALGIERS, April 12 (Xinhua) -- The Algeria-China Business Forum on Investment, to be held in Algiers on April 15, is poised to serve as a platform for attracting Chinese investment and deepening bilateral economic ties, the event's organizer announced Saturday.

Organized by the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency (AAPI), the forum will gather around 200 companies from both countries. Around 30 Chinese firms and a delegation from China's National Development and Reform Commission are expected to attend, alongside Algerian investors and project leaders.

The forum aims to boost bilateral cooperation across key sectors including mining, solar energy, circular economy, technology, mobility, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, the AAPI said.

The AAPI described the event as a key opportunity to attract Chinese capital, foster technology transfer, and build long-term industrial partnerships, as B2B meetings are on the agenda.

China has long been Algeria's largest trading partner. According to China's Foreign Ministry, the trade volume between China and Algeria reached 12.48 billion U.S. dollars in 2024. China mainly exports mechanical and electrical products, steel products, and vehicles and spare parts, among others, and mainly imports petrochemical raw materials. Algeria is one of China's largest overseas contracting markets.

