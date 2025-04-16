Kazakhstani bank launches WeChat QR payment service for Chinese tourists

Xinhua) 10:44, April 16, 2025

ALMATY, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Kazakhstan's Halyk Bank has launched a new cashless payment method using the popular Chinese messaging app WeChat, according to the local newspaper "DKNews" on Tuesday.

Kazakhstani entrepreneurs can now accept payments from Chinese citizens through a universal QR code, which is scanned via the WeChat Pay app at the bank's point-of-sale (POS) terminals.

To make a payment, users simply open WeChat Pay on their smartphone, scan the QR code, and confirm the transaction. Payments are processed directly through Halyk Bank's processing system, which guarantees high speed, security, and no additional fees.

"We aim to simplify payments for Chinese tourists by providing them with a familiar and accessible method of paying for goods and services," said a representative from Halyk Bank.

WeChat Pay is one of the most popular digital payment solutions in China. The service is widely used by both large companies and individual sellers.

