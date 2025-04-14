Interview: China's neighborhood diplomacy gains popularity in Central Asia, says Kazakh media veteran

Xinhua) 10:09, April 14, 2025

ALMATY, April 12 (Xinhua) -- China views neighboring countries as important partners, a Kazakh media leader has said.

The principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in China's neighborhood diplomacy have gained strong popularity in Central Asian countries, Serik Korzhumbayev, editor-in-chief of the Delovoy Kazakhstan newspaper, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries, which was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday, clearly demonstrated the vital status of neighborhood diplomacy within the broader framework of China's major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, said Korzhumbayev.

"One of the core elements of the meeting is the concept of 'building a community with a shared future with neighboring countries.' This idea is becoming increasingly clear and significant in the regional political landscape," he said.

China supports its neighbors in choosing their own development paths, respects their national conditions and characteristics, and encourages open dialogue and bridging differences on the basis of equality, he said.

The media veteran said the meeting sent a strong diplomatic signal that China is willing to build deeper, better-structured partnerships with neighboring countries.

He believes the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness promoted by China are "highly valuable." "They align with global norms while reflecting regional characteristics and Eastern wisdom," he said.

"China's efforts to build a community with a shared future with its neighbors is not just a philosophical concept. It's a sustainable, multi-dimensional development blueprint grounded in mutual respect," Korzhumbayev noted.

"The role of Central Asian countries within it is increasingly prominent. As China's important strategic partner, Kazakhstan will play its part in this initiative and open new areas of cooperation for a shared future," he said.

Korzhumbayev noted that Kazakhstan was where the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was first proposed, and now the BRI has become a high-quality global cooperation platform with broad international participation.

"Kazakhstan has a unique geopolitical position, a mature diplomatic culture and friendly relations with China. We are ready to continue working hand-in-hand with China to promote sustainable development," he said.

China and Kazakhstan are strengthening cooperation in science and technology, education, tourism and other fields, Korzhumbayev said, noting these kinds of interactions have laid a solid foundation for enhancing mutual understanding and trust, and expanding cooperation in economy, trade, industrial capacity and connectivity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)