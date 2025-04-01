Senior CPC official highlights importance of rule of law in int'l cooperation

Xinhua) 10:15, April 01, 2025

XIAMEN, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing on Sunday said that the rule of law serves as both a cornerstone for deepened international cooperation and an essential safeguard for common development.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at an international forum on Belt and Road Initiative legal services.

In recent years, China has worked to enhance international law enforcement and judicial cooperation, taking concrete steps such as establishing international commercial courts and launching pilot centers for international commercial arbitration, according to Chen.

He said that China is willing to work with all parties to strengthen the alignment of laws, policies, standards and rules, and to establish exchange and cooperation mechanisms for cross-border dispute resolution and legal talent development.

China hopes to integrate all legal service resources to provide a broader platform for multilateral cooperation among Belt and Road partner countries, he added.

